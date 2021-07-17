Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $184,000 Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,308 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.