Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 568.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,749,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,425,000 after purchasing an additional 186,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $178.13 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $185.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

