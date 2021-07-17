Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $156,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,012 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

