Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after buying an additional 755,992 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

