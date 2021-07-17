Edward P. Feener Sells 34,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Edward P. Feener sold 34,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $908,480.00.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 590.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 101,848 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 959,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 650,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

