Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the June 15th total of 353,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 25,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Electromed by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Electromed by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electromed by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

