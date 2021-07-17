Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ELMA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 394. Elmer Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73.

About Elmer Bancorp

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various banking products and services in the Salem, Gloucester, and Cumberland County areas of Southern New Jersey. It offers checking, money market, savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit.

