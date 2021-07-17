Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of ELMA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 394. Elmer Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73.
About Elmer Bancorp
