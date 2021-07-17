Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.46.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.