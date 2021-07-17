Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$54.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.25.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$28.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.29. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$619.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7271372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

