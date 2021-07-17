Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELEZY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23. Endesa has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

