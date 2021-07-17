Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.90. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 178,397 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.42.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 132.87% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

