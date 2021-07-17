Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $652.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 307.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 136,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,093 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

