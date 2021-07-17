Energy Web Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $587,388.00 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $153.48 million and $587,388.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.11 or 0.00016018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00144032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,927.30 or 1.00168868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

