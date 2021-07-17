ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.41 ($13.43).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €9.83 ($11.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.33. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion and a PE ratio of -7.29.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

