Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $256.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.50.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.