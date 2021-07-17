Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Entain to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entain has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Entain has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

