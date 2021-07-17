Eos Energy Enterprises’ (EOSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.35.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

