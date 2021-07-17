Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $10.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.