Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESQ opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.06. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

