ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 12,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,544. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.51.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

