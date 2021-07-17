Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

