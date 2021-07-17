Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ESTA opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.29.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

