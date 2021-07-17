Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 179 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $63,875,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $174.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.32.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $419,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,895 shares of company stock worth $2,809,929. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

