Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.85, for a total transaction of $3,420,827.60. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,932. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $377.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $379.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

