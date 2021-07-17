Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $57,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $414.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.