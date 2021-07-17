Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $61,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $422,789,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $556.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.45 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.32.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

