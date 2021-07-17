Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 65.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its position in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BCE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 481,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.