Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Simon Maisey Sells 70,000 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Simon Maisey sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $5,919,900.00.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $22.21 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

