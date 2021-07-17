Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Get Exagen alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XGN. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $224.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.