Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excellon Resources during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

