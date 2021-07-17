Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Experian to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,810 ($36.71).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,086 ($40.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,773.44. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28).

Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

