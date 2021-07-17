F.N.B. Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNB. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

FNB stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

