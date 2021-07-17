Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report $27.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.21 billion. Facebook posted sales of $18.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $116.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.25 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $147.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.16. 11,026,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,554,355. Facebook has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.67. The firm has a market cap of $967.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,365,020 shares of company stock worth $776,472,986 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

