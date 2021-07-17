Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 117,664 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $370,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.16. 11,026,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,554,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.67. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $967.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,365,020 shares of company stock worth $776,472,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

