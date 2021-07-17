Family Management Corp Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

MSFT stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.