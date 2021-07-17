FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Position Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of FARO Technologies worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.96 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.89 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.