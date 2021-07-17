Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley Sells 3,191 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fathom alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28.

NASDAQ:FTHM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 52,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.