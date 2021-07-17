Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $20,972.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000179 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001252 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

