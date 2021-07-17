Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 5,044 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $1,060,248.80. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44.

On Friday, May 28th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total value of $2,625,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.