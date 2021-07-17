Financial Comparison: Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) & FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FIGS and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 4.60% 7.36% 5.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FIGS and Jerash Holdings (US)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $263.11 million 23.50 $49.76 million N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) $90.21 million 0.88 $4.15 million $0.37 18.92

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FIGS and Jerash Holdings (US), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 2 0 3.00

FIGS currently has a consensus target price of $41.91, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than FIGS.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats FIGS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.

