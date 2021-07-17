Financial Comparison: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ON24 alerts:

This table compares ON24 and Konami’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $156.94 million 10.42 $20.75 million $1.28 27.56 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ON24 and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 0 8 0 3.00 Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00

ON24 presently has a consensus target price of $66.43, indicating a potential upside of 88.29%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Konami.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 N/A N/A N/A Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Summary

Konami beats ON24 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.