Financial Comparison: XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) versus Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of XPO Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Astra Space and XPO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 0 0 0 N/A XPO Logistics 0 2 20 0 2.91

XPO Logistics has a consensus target price of $154.21, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Astra Space.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics 1.17% 12.79% 2.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and XPO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A XPO Logistics $16.25 billion 0.96 $110.00 million $2.01 69.65

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Astra Space on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services. This segment also provides freight brokerage services, which comprise intermodal and drayage operations that offer customers with container capacity, long-haul transportation brokered with railroads, road transportation of containers performed by independent contractors, and on-site operational services; asset-light last mile logistics services for the home delivery of heavy goods; and ancillary services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing and distribution, e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment, cold-chain logistics, packaging and labeling, factory and aftermarket support, and inventory management, as well as order personalization and supply chain optimization, such as product flow management services. This segment also offers reverse logistics, which is also called returns management. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as e-commerce and retail, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, technology, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial and manufacturing, chemicals, agribusiness, life sciences, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

