First Foundation Advisors Invests $702,000 in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMACU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $56,649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $20,441,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,710,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.59 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.