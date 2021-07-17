First Foundation Advisors Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 583,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RNP opened at $26.61 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.