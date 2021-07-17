First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) is Northwood Liquid Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,262 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises 7.6% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwood Liquid Management LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 531.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,247,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

NYSE FR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.34. 1,067,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,140. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

