First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after buying an additional 1,872,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after buying an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

