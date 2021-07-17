First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$49.53 on Friday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$28.32 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,076.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,541,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$383,952,121.62.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

