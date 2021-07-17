First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Shares of FRC opened at $195.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.56. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $202.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

