First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.33.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $202.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

