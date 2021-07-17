First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the June 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HYLS opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $49.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

